PEO-DHMS to Award Leidos Follow-On MHS GENESIS System Support Contract

The Program Executive Office for Defense Healthcare Management Systems plans to award Leidos a follow-on contract to continue providing system integration support services for the Department of Defense’s MHS GENESIS electronic health record system.

According to a notice published Friday, the sole-source contract will require the vendor to connect and maintain all software products that comprise the EHR system, procure and manage software licenses, provide hosting services and enable new capabilities.

Follow-On EHR System Integration Contract

The firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract will include services associated with cloud migration, deliverables for system documentation of processes and a requirement to work with a third-party contractor to ensure the creation of complete documentation.

According to DHA, the performance period for the recompete IDIQ contract depends on the completion of the cloud migration, the time for the government to properly compete the requirement and the availability of comprehensible documentation.

For planning purposes, the agency expects to award a three-year contract valued at about $1.13 billion with an option for a nine-month transition period worth $263.3 million.

The option to extend the performance period up to nine months will allow the government to keep the incumbent to perform transition work in the event that a new prime contractor is chosen through a full-and-open competition.

According to the notice, DHA intends to award the contract no later than July 28, 2025.

Companies that believe they can meet the requirements in the proposed contract can submit responses stating their experience and capability to manage cloud migration of a similar EHR or defense business system and their ability to manage the negotiation and transfer of more than 100 software licenses without interruption, among other information.

DHA will accept responses from interested stakeholders through Nov. 1 and will consider the information received to determine whether to conduct a competitive procurement.

