PBG Consulting Appoints Ashequl Hoque as President

Ashequl Hoque has taken on the role of president at PBG Consulting, a women-owned small business that provides federal agency customers with digital transformation and IT modernization support.

Ashequl Hoque’s Career

Hoque bringing to the position about two decades’ worth of technology and government services experience as well as a track record in handling mergers and acquisitions and leading growth strategies, PBG said Thursday.

The new PBG president’s previous employers include digital services provider DMI, where he served as senior vice president of corporate development; cybersecurity services provider SIXGEN, where he served as chief financial officer; and IT services Ambit, where he served as partner and CFO, and later as co-CEO.

Praise From PBG’s Pawla Ghaleb

Commenting on the appointment, PBG founder and CEO Pawla Ghaleb said, “I’m confident that Ashe’s leadership will be instrumental in achieving our ambitious growth objectives and maximizing enterprise value.” Ghaleb described Hoque as “the ideal leader to guide PBG’s next chapter” due to his “deep understanding of the GovCon landscape, coupled with his expertise in scaling businesses and fostering a data-driven culture.”

For his part, Hoque said, “I’m honored to join PBG at this pivotal moment,” adding, “I’m excited to collaborate with the talented team at PBG to drive continued growth and success.”