Parsons Secures DTRA Task to Help Reduce WMD Threats in Europe

Parsons Corporation has received a $27 million task order from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency to support Eastern Europe’s efforts to reduce the threat of weapons of mass destruction proliferation in the region.

Under the agreement, expertise, training and resources will be provided to help the partners of the U.S. to address existing and emerging security risks, Parsons said Thursday.

Specifically, the company will provide the DTRA with program management, equipment procurement and delivery, training, sustainment, and design and construction management capabilities. Work under the contract will run for two years and could be extended another three years if all options are exercised.

The DTRA will continue its critical work of preventing, reducing and countering threats to international security through the latest contract award, Jon Moretta, president of engineered systems at Parsons, said in a statement, adding that the company will support the agency’s efforts to enable European partners “to detect and interdict WMD-related trafficking across borders.”

“Our proven, best-in-class people and solutions are leading the charge for a safer world,” Moretta noted.

The task order is Parsons’ seventh deal under the DTRA Cooperative Threat Reduction Integrating Contract III, which allowed the company to collaborate with countries to minimize global threats from WMD proliferation.