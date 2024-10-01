Parsons Delivers Initial Capabilities for NOAA Traffic Coordination System for Space; Mike Kushin Quoted

Parsons has delivered initial capabilities of the Traffic Coordination System for Space, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Office of Space Commerce program that seeks to provide space situational awareness and space traffic coordination services for civil and private space operators.

The company said Monday that Phase 1.0 TraCSS will enable the community of beta users to access conjunction data messages for assessment as it operates in parallel with the Department of Defense’s systems.

The delivery of the TraCSS program’s initial capabilities will advance the transfer of the safety of flight missions from DOD to the Department of Commerce.

“This important milestone is a significant step toward developing a robust and secure system for space situational awareness, which is vital for the safety of our shared space environment and its assets in orbit,” said Mike Kushin, president of defense and intelligence for Parsons.

“OSC’s TraCSS program is a groundbreaking initiative that will navigate and deconflict the complexities of congested space traffic while driving innovation and collaboration between governments and industry in the space domain,” added Kushin.

Parsons serves as the cloud management services and systems integration lead for TraCSS. As a systems integrator, the company builds the system’s software platform and is responsible for integrating containerized software components from commercial entities into TraCSS.

The company also provides cybersecurity protection and system administration support for TraCSS.