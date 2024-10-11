OSD ManTech Taps Beacon for Technology Transition Management Platform; Mike MacEwen Quoted

The Office of the Secretary of Defense Manufacturing Technology, or OSD ManTech, has awarded Beacon a five-year follow-on contract to use its technology transition management platform.
The Connex platform, whose capabilities include proposal management and evaluation, financial analysis, risk assessment and workforce capability tracking, aims to help OSD ManTech facilitate the production of enabling capabilities for the warfighter and defense industrial base, Beacon announced Thursday.
Mike MacEwen, president and chief technology officer at Beacon, said, “It has been a pleasure working with OSD ManTech in supporting their mission to increase US-based manufacturing capability to more affordably and rapidly meet warfighter needs. As a company we are excited to continue this partnership and accelerate defense innovation.”