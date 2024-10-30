Oracle Develops AI-Powered EHR to Enhance Health Care Services

Oracle has introduced its next-generation electronic health record, or EHR, which uses the latest cloud and artificial intelligence capabilities to improve health care services.

The EHR offers AI-supported summaries of patient information, reducing the time needed for health care providers to review data and identify the best treatments, Oracle said Tuesday.

It also incorporates the Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent, which simplifies documentation, ordering and automated coding, and the Oracle Health Data Intelligence AI and analytics tool built to integrate patient data from various sources and provide personalized care plans for each patient to reduce trial-and-error treatments.

The Oracle Health EHR, introduced at the recent Oracle Health Summit, also supports patient recruitment for clinical trials, simplifies regulatory compliance and optimizes financial performance.

Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager of Oracle Health and Life Sciences and a past Wash100 award recipient described the new EHR as “the doctor’s best resident, the administrator’s most productive analyst, and the payer’s most efficient partner in reviewing and authorizing treatment and payment.”

The next-generation system will be accessible to early adopters beginning in 2025.

