Opsgility Enters Into Partnership With Carahsoft Technology

Software company Opsgility has forged a partnership with Carahsoft Technology to bring its Microsoft solutions training to the public sector.

Carahsoft said Thursday as Opsgility’s public sector distributor, it will provide public sector agencies access to the latter’s cloud-based training for Microsoft offerings, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, Power Platform, Dynamics 365 and cybersecurity.

The collaboration enables federal agencies to boost services to the public by enhancing their operations through comprehensive training. This will help users learn the skills and knowledge necessary to pursue the agencies’ digital transformation and modernization efforts.

Carahsoft will leverage its reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts to distribute Opsgility’s software, hardware and services.

Michael Washam , CEO of Opsgility, stated, “This collaboration is a significant step forward in our mission to empower government agencies with the skills and tools they need to excel in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. By combining Opsgility’s deep expertise in Microsoft solutions with Carahsoft’s extensive reach and trusted reputation, we are poised to deliver unparalleled training and support that will drive operational efficiency and transformative innovation within the public sector.”