ODNI Picks Recorded Future for Sentinel Horizon Program

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has selected Boston-based Recorded Future as a cornerstone partner for ODNI’s Sentinel Horizon program.

Recorded Future said Friday the company’s selection marks the U.S. Intelligence Community’s investment in commercial threat intelligence and seeks to reflect IC’s commitment to advancing open source intelligence capabilities and highlight the company’s efforts to deliver intelligence needed to counter cyberthreats and protect national security.

“We are incredibly proud that Recorded Future threat intelligence will now serve as the foundational layer for the U.S. intelligence community, underpinning and enhancing their exquisite capabilities and operations,” said Christopher Ahlberg, co-founder and CEO of Recorded Future.

Sentinel Horizon

The ODNI program covers all 19 U.S. intelligence agencies, providing access to Recorded Future’s intelligence reporting, information and expert analyst exchanges with the threat intelligence company’s Insikt Group.

Sentinel Horizon seeks to leverage the private sector’s threat intelligence capabilities to improve U.S. national security, enhance the security of allies and combat global threats.

About Insikt Group

Insikt Group is Recorded Future’s threat research division composed of security researchers and analysts with experience in government, military, intelligence and law enforcement.

The group’s mission is to generate intelligence to help clients reduce risk and prevent business disruption.