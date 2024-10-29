OceanSound Partners Acquires Antenna Research Associates

OceanSound Partners , a private equity firm that invests in technology and technology-enabled services companies, has acquired integrated radio frequency and advanced communications products provider Antenna Research Associates , or ARA.

The firm said Tuesday ARA’s management team will continue with their operational roles and remain as investors in the company.

ARA offers electromagnetic spectrum services for the development of enhanced antennas and RF systems to boost situational awareness, threat detection and communication capabilities. These systems are then deployed for various applications such as communications, tactical RF and radar-critical subsystems. The company also specializes in active electronically scanned array technology, which can adapt to work with constraints on size, weight, power and cost.

ARA CEO Logen Thiran , stated, “As the defense industry continues to demand advanced, low-cost technologies, our team is focused on building sustainable partnerships with customers to develop and deploy cost-competitive, high-performance technologies to address the rapidly evolving requirements of the Department of Defense. OceanSound’s partnership approach will enable us to continue fielding innovative solutions leveraging the RF spectrum to better serve the needs of the market.”