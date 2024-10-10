in DOD, News, Technology

Northrop Launches New M230LF Cannon With Dual-Feed Ammunition System

Northrop Grumman has unveiled the next-generation M230 Link Fed Bushmaster Chain Gun, designed to counter uncrewed aerial system threats and support ground engagements.

The M230LF boasts a dual-feed system that allows gun operators to seamlessly switch between ammunition paths and address targets with different ammunition types, Northrop said Wednesday.

The company recommended XM1211 proximity fuzed rounds for C-UAS and XM1198 high explosive rounds for anti-armor capability as standard ammunition loads.

The gun’s two ammunition feed paths deliver increased mission lethality, reduce logistical burdens and allow more engagements before reloading the system.

The dual-feed M230LF has a 60 percent parts commonality with its single-feed version, thus supporting faster maintenance services for the systems, Northrop noted, adding that the single-feed cannons will remain available for customers that prefer the variant.

“This chain gun is the latest in our Bushmaster line to deliver reliable, multi-mission capabilities addressing the evolving threat environment,” Dave Fine, vice president of armament systems at Northrop, said in a statement.

At present, the new chain gun system is at technology readiness level six and scheduled for live fire demonstrations in early 2025.

Written by Derrick Henry

