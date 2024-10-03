Nightwing Welcomes Tricia Fitzmaurice as Chief Growth Officer

Intelligence services company Nightwing has appointed Tricia Fitzmaurice as chief growth officer.

Nightwing said Wednesday that in addition to leading the company’s strategic vision and driving growth, Fitzmaurice will work to expand offerings, including products and services for the intelligence community, the Department of Defense and federal civilian and commercial markets.

John DeSimone, CEO of Nightwing, said, “As Nightwing continues to innovate and expand, it’s crucial we bring on leaders with a diverse skill set to drive our growth.” He added that Fitzmaurice’s extensive experience in selling products and developing as-a-service models, and her expertise in commercial market channels is instrumental as the business evolves.

Fitzmaurice was vice-president of sales and strategy at Rancher Government Solutions for more than two years before this appointment. She still sits as a board member and serves as the Governance Committee chair at the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

Fitzmaurice said about her appointment, “I’m excited to join Nightwing at such a pivotal time for the company as the national security landscape continues to evolve.”

“This is an organization with a true legacy in the national security space, and one poised to deliver innovative solutions to address the ever-evolving mission challenges emerging in the field. I look forward to partnering with our customers as an accelerator to mission success,” she added.