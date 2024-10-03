New HII Aerospace Tech Lab Opens to Support ISS, DOD Needs; Grant Hagen Quoted

The mission technologies division of HII has inaugurated its new advanced materials and coatings lab in Willowbrook, Illinois, which is geared at enhancing aerospace technology support to International Space Station missions.

HII said Wednesday that the new facility will also expand its specialty coating research and production capability to applications and solutions for the Department of Defense.

Grant Hagen, president of the HII division’s cyber, electronic warfare and space business group, described the company’s AMCL as “a significant investment” in the future of aerospace technology.

“This facility will allow us to push the boundaries of innovation, continuing our work in developing unique coating materials that protect aerospace structures and NASA astronauts from the challenging space environment,” he explained.

The new AMCL features the most recent chemical laboratory technologies, such as high-temperature furnaces, large-scale solution preparation machinery and advanced powder processing equipment.

The 13,250-square-foot Illinois laboratory replaced the old AMCL in downtown Chicago, which was established in 1961 under the Illinois Institute of Technology Research Institute. The facility later came under Alion Science and Technology, which HII acquired in 2021.

In October 2023, HII Mission Technologies inaugurated a facility in Syracuse, New York, specializing in engineering products for command, control, computers, communications, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.