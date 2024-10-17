New GDIT Study Shows Government Preparations for PQC

General Dynamics Information Technology has released a study titled “Quantum Waves,” which sought to determine how federal agencies are working to transition towards post-quantum cryptography. GDIT said Wednesday that the study, which was carried out by its Digital Consulting Practice with help from IBM, gathered input from 200 respondents from defense, intelligence and civilian federal agencies.

Its findings will be discussed during a webinar set to take place on Oct. 23.

Preparing for PQC

The study reveals that steps are already being taken by agencies in preparation for PQC. Measures include the development of strategies for PQC readiness, which is being done by 50% of respondents, and the identification of key risks associated with existing cryptographic practices, which has been done by 56% of respondents.

The full integration of existing PQC standards has been accomplished by 8% of respondents.

Hindrances to PQC Adoption

The study also shows that obstacles remain that make PQC adoption difficult for agencies. These obstacles include the lack of formal guidance and strategic frameworks, the difficulty of integrating PQC into one’s supply chain and the challenge of legacy system modernization, which was cited by 48% of respondents.

Urgent Need for PQC Transition

Commenting on PQC, GDIT Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Ben Gianni said, “Quantum computing represents a turning point for cybersecurity, and achieving cryptographic agility is critical to secure our sensitive information against future threats.”

Gianni emphasized the need for agencies to speed up their PQC migration efforts, adding, “By developing flexible and scalable strategies today, they will be prepared to modernize and build long-term resilience against emerging quantum threats.”