Interos Announces New Platform, Business Partnership, Board Member

Interos, an Arlington, Virginia-based supply chain risk intelligence firm, is further expanding its industry footprint with the launch of a new service platform, a strategic partnership and key executive recruitment. The company announced the initiatives during its inaugural Risk Intelligence Summit held in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

The event, which featured Paul Nakasone, former Central Security Service chief and seven-time Wash100 awardee, among the speakers, provided the attendees with a preview of “Ask Interos,” a new artificial intelligence-based conversational platform designed to help identify supplier threats in real-time. The new platform answers questions on suppliers’ cyber, regulatory and financial ecosystems, enabling users to assess risks without poring over multiple reports.

During the summit, Interos also presented its strategic partnership with SAP Ariba, a cloud-based procurement solutions provider. Under the collaboration, SAP Ariba’s workflows will integrate Interos’ risk insights to enable the proactive management of systemic threats across the supplier lifecycle.

Interos’ efforts follow a $40 million investment that Blue Owl Capital made in the company recently.

As an additional summit highlight, Interos introduced its new board director, Frank Verdecanna, who is bringing in over 20 years of industry experience that includes service as chief financial officer of public and private companies, such as Mandiant.

Verdecanna’s Interos board membership follows several recent key company appointments, including Ted Krantz as chief executive officer, Yardley Pohl as chief product officer and Chris Lee as chief revenue officer.