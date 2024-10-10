in Artificial Intelligence, News, Technology

Mitre Seeks to Help Agencies Train AI Foundation Models Using New Supercomputer

Logo / mitre.org
Mitre Seeks to Help Agencies Train AI Foundation Models Using New Supercomputer - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Mitre has announced a new computing capability designed to help federal agencies train and deploy artificial intelligence foundation models for use in supporting critical government missions, such as advancing cybersecurity, enhancing weather modeling and facilitating the delivery of benefits to citizens.

The nonprofit organization said Wednesday the Mitre Federal AI Sandbox is a supercomputer powered by the NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD platform and offers an exaFLOP of 8-bit AI compute performance, enabling users to develop generative AI, reinforcement learning decision aids, multimodal perception systems and other AI tools.

“AI has immense potential to transform the government’s service to its citizens and address important challenges ranging from improving resilience of critical infrastructure to making Medicare sustainable,” said Charles Clancy, senior vice president and chief technology officer at Mitre.

“The Federal AI Sandbox will be a resource for federal agencies to enable AI solutions,” he added.

Agencies can use the existing contracts with any of the six Mitre-run federally funded research and development centers to gain access to Federal AI Sandbox capabilities.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Artificial Intelligence

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Lockheed Martin Opens Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center at Grand Prairie Site - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Lockheed Martin Opens Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center at Grand Prairie Site
HawkEye 360 to Retire Pathfinder Satellites, Launch Cluster 11 for Expanded RF Capabilities - top government contractors - best government contracting event
HawkEye 360 to Retire Pathfinder Satellites, Launch Cluster 11 for Expanded RF Capabilities