Mitre Seeks to Help Agencies Train AI Foundation Models Using New Supercomputer

Mitre has announced a new computing capability designed to help federal agencies train and deploy artificial intelligence foundation models for use in supporting critical government missions, such as advancing cybersecurity, enhancing weather modeling and facilitating the delivery of benefits to citizens.

The nonprofit organization said Wednesday the Mitre Federal AI Sandbox is a supercomputer powered by the NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD platform and offers an exaFLOP of 8-bit AI compute performance, enabling users to develop generative AI, reinforcement learning decision aids, multimodal perception systems and other AI tools.

“AI has immense potential to transform the government’s service to its citizens and address important challenges ranging from improving resilience of critical infrastructure to making Medicare sustainable,” said Charles Clancy, senior vice president and chief technology officer at Mitre.

“The Federal AI Sandbox will be a resource for federal agencies to enable AI solutions,” he added.

Agencies can use the existing contracts with any of the six Mitre-run federally funded research and development centers to gain access to Federal AI Sandbox capabilities.