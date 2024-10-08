Millennium Space Systems Wraps Up Preliminary Design Review of SDA FOO Fighter Program

Millennium Space Systems, a Boeing company, has completed its preliminary design review of the Fire-control On Orbit-support-to-the-war Fighter program just four months after securing the authorization to proceed.

FOO Fighter intends to showcase advanced missile defense capability by integrating fire control-quality sensors into a prototype constellation, the company said Monday.

“Completing PDR in such a short timeframe is significant because it validates the feasibility and design of the system, ensuring we are moving with pace to meet mission requirements,” Michelle Parker, vice president at Boeing Space Mission Systems, said in a statement.

The milestone highlights Millennium Space Systems’ ability to meet the mission requirements and support the U.S. warfighter in real-time, Parker added.

Following the program’s PDR phase, the company started working toward the FOO Fighter critical review in early 2025.

In May, Millennium Space Systems secured a $414 million deal from the Space Development Agency to deliver a constellation of eight satellites with a ground system and to perform mission operations.

The required satellites will be equipped with electro-optical/infrared sensors while each space vehicle will provide fire control capabilities for the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture low Earth orbit constellation.