Mike Moran Appointed Director of US Government Business at Amazon’s Kuiper Government Solutions

Mike Moran , a seasoned space industry professional, has been named director of U.S. government business at Amazon subsidiary Kuiper Government Solutions, according to a LinkedIn post he shared Sunday.

Moran previously served as senior vice president of defense and intelligence systems at Terran Orbital and chief operating officer and co-president of PredaSAR.

Moran also served as vice president of space strategies at Peraton , where he oversaw the growth of the Virginia-based information technology company’s Air Force space portfolio. He previously worked as executive director of government solutions at what was then Harris Corporation.

A retired U.S. Air Force colonel, Moran was in the service for 26 years handling various leadership roles including multiple command assignments and deputy director of National Reconnaissance Office Information Technology Infrastructure Service Provider.

Project Kuiper is an Amazon initiative focused on providing broadband to consumers, businesses government agencies and other customers in areas without reliable connectivity.

In 2022, Amazon Web Services and Project Kuiper began collaborating to support the military’s Hybrid Space Architecture project , intended to enhance secure internet connectivity throughout the space domain for the U.S. and its allies.