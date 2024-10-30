Michele Iversen to Lead Regulatory Risk at The Chertoff Group

The Chertoff Group has appointed Michele Iversen as principal and head of geopolitical and regulatory risk at its strategic advisory services business. In her new role, Iversen will spearhead the supply chain risk management engagements for clients, the organization said Tuesday.

Commenting on her appointment, Iversen noted, “I look forward to contributing to the team’s success and expanding our business footprint in regulatory risk.”

She most recently served as director of risk assessment and operational integration at the Department of Defense, specializing in vulnerability assessments, security engineering and supply chain risk management.

The retired Army Signal Corps officer held senior IT and cyber positions at the DOD, the intelligence community and in the federal civilian sector. She was also a deputy operations officer for the Cyber National Mission Force within U.S. Cyber Command.

Earlier in her career, Iversen was with the National Security Agency, where she served as director of system security engineering and as an information systems security engineer for the joint intelligence community programs.

Iversen earned a bachelor’s in communications at Iowa State University and is a graduate of Harvard Kennedy School’s Senior Executive Fellows Program.