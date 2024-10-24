Meghan Askham Appointed DMI Vice President

Meghan Askham was elevated to the role of vice president at DMI, where she previously served as managing director and account lead, the executive announced in a LinkedIn post published Wednesday.

Most recently, Askham was responsible for functions related to DMI’s infrastructure support services blanket order agreement, including customer satisfaction, team management and full financial management. She also ensured contractual compliance and support for all enterprise IT operations for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

The executive joined DMI in December 2021 as senior manager and cross functional lead for FDIC.

Before transitioning to DMI, Askham was with NetCentrics for over four years. She was senior program manager and then director of business operations and quality assurance at the company.

The new DMI VP’s career also includes time working as senior management consultant/program manager at JPI, management consultant at Data Networks Corp. and assistant researcher at the House of Commons.