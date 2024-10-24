in Executive Moves, News

Meghan Askham Appointed DMI Vice President

Meghan Askham / DMI
Meghan Askham Appointed DMI Vice President - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Meghan Askham was elevated to the role of vice president at DMI, where she previously served as managing director and account lead, the executive announced in a LinkedIn post published Wednesday.

Most recently, Askham was responsible for functions related to DMI’s infrastructure support services blanket order agreement, including customer satisfaction, team management and full financial management. She also ensured contractual compliance and support for all enterprise IT operations for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

The executive joined DMI in December 2021 as senior manager and cross functional lead for FDIC.

Before transitioning to DMI, Askham was with NetCentrics for over four years. She was senior program manager and then director of business operations and quality assurance at the company.

The new DMI VP’s career also includes time working as senior management consultant/program manager at JPI, management consultant at Data Networks Corp. and assistant researcher at the House of Commons.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Teledyne FLIR Defense Books $91M Army Contract for Black Hornet 4 Nano Drones - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Teledyne FLIR Defense Books $91M Army Contract for Black Hornet 4 Nano Drones
Austal USA Builds New Submarine Module Manufacturing Facility - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Austal USA Builds New Submarine Module Manufacturing Facility