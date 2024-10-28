in Artificial Intelligence, News

Mattermost Launched on Azure Marketplace

Mattermost has officially launched its collaboration platform on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, enabling enhanced team collaboration and secure communication within organizations in defense, intelligence, security, critical infrastructure and government sectors.

The company said Thursday the Mattermost collaboration platform is now available on Azure Kubernetes Service. This provides users with a flexible and reliable communication system with security features that meet compliance requirements and enhanced performance featuring fast and seamless deployment, scalability and automated management.

Mattermost can easily be configured and deployed from the Azure Marketplace while its scalability, through the same technology used by Mattermost Cloud, enables organizations to adjust the platform to their needs. Mattermost also automates key tasks for easier, predictable upgrades, scalability and resilience.

Furthermore, the move to integrate Mattermost into the Azure environment allows users to utilize Azure’s global infrastructure, enabling the platform to work with Azure tools and services they are currently using. Organizations also get access to Azure’s artificial intelligence features through Mattermost Copilot, providing them with AI-enabled workflows for optimized team productivity.

Written by Miles Jamison

