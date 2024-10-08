in Executive Moves, News

Mary Martinez Named Senior Vice President of Sales at Presidio Federal

Mary Martinez / LinkedIn
Mary Martinez, formerly senior director of sales for federal civilian agencies at Cisco, announced via LinkedIn her appointment as senior vice president of sales at Presidio Federal.

She will lead the federal sales organization, develop and execute sales strategies, drive growth, manage key government relationships and ensure alignment with Presidio’s broader business objectives.

Martinez joined Cisco in 2019 as a client executive and later advanced to sales director for major government agencies, including the Department of Defense, U.S. Air Force, Navy and Marines, eventually rising to senior sales director.

Before Cisco, she held senior account executive and regional sales director roles at Eastern Computer Exchange as well as marketing and relationship management positions at Virtual Computing Environment Company, VMware, Hunter Laboratories and Siemens Healthineers.

Written by Kacey Roberts

