Mary Martinez Named Senior Vice President of Sales at Presidio Federal

Mary Martinez , formerly senior director of sales for federal civilian agencies at Cisco , announced via LinkedIn her appointment as senior vice president of sales at Presidio Federal .

She will lead the federal sales organization, develop and execute sales strategies, drive growth, manage key government relationships and ensure alignment with Presidio’s broader business objectives.

Martinez joined Cisco in 2019 as a client executive and later advanced to sales director for major government agencies, including the Department of Defense, U.S. Air Force, Navy and Marines, eventually rising to senior sales director.