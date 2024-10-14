Mark Dorsey Appointed as New Chief Revenue Officer at Appian

Mark Dorsey has joined Appian as its new chief revenue officer, bringing more than two decades of strategic sales leadership experience to the position.

In his new role, Dorsey will work closely with customers to support their organizations’ growth and success using the Appian business process automation technology, the software company said Friday.

The new appointee most recently served as senior vice president of sales at Alteryx and earlier worked for over 7 years at Oracle, where he played an important part in launching the company’s cloud business and managed sales for multiple business divisions.

Dorsey also held several executive posts at IBM, where worked for more than 15 years.

Commenting on Dorsey’s signing, Appian CEO Matt Calkins described his company’s new CRO as “a natural leader with a talent for creating high-performing, scalable teams.”

Dorsey earned his Master of Business Administration degree from the Boston College Carroll School of Management and his bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from Boston College.