ManTech to Modernize Navy Seaborne Resupply Systems Under $63M Contract; David Hathaway Quoted

Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division has awarded ManTech a $63 million recompete contract for the systems design modernization of the U.S. Navy’s seaborne underway replenishment, or UNREP.

The five-year contract calls for work on carrier and large deck amphibious UNREP platforms facilitating fuel and supply transfers between ships at sea, ManTech said Tuesday.

The company will also provide modernization support for the Navy vessels’ electronic standard replenishment alongside method, or E-STREAM, an advanced system that NSWC PHD developed for safer, faster and more flexible UNREP operations.

The new designs will rely on a fully digital architecture to boost the UNREP systems’ automation for better efficiencies and greater maintainability.

According to David Hathaway, president and general manager of ManTech’s defense sector, the company provides full life cycle support to UNREP systems. “ManTech also brings highly-skilled technicians to refurbish and service UNREP equipment wherever our ships operate, ensuring critical refueling and replenishment capabilities remain available for Navy use,” he said.

Modernization is also the thrust of a $110 million U.S. Air Force contract that ManTech secured in May. The three-year contract calls for the Herndon, Virginia-based company to modernize the USAF’s data and enterprise architectures and platforms, as well as incorporate artificial intelligence into the service branch’s human capital business processes.