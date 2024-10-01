ManTech Releases Digital Engineering Environment Guide to Open-Source Community; Douglas Orellana Quoted

ManTech has shared its Digital Engineering Environment Reference Architecture Model with the open-source community for free. The company said Monday that it has been using the reference architecture for several years to support the Department of Defense.

In a statement, Douglas Orellana, vice president of intelligent systems engineering at ManTech, commented that the move to release the reference architecture will drive engineering system innovation and guide organizations that want to adopt digital engineering practices.

“By releasing our reference architecture on an open-source basis, ManTech seeks to accelerate the adoption of digital engineering for clients and partners,” he said.

ManTech’s reference architecture provides comprehensive information for setting up a digital engineering environment where engineers and stakeholders can collaborate.

The defense contractor also shared the architecture with the Object Management Group, a non-profit consortium that develops technology standards, and other industry organizations.