ManTech Opens New Partnership and Innovation Hub in Hawaii

ManTech has opened the Kumaumau Center , an innovation and partnership hub in Hawaii designed to strengthen the U.S. military’s ability to maintain physical and digital battlefield dominance across the Indo-Pacific region.

David Hathaway , president of the defense sector at ManTech, said in a statement Monday the company is dedicated to supporting defense and security in Hawaii, emphasizing that the center “will build on this platform of mission success by developing, testing and deploying advanced technology solutions that provide our warfighters and partners with an all-important edge in combat scenarios.”

The facility will seek to address contested logistics, enhance missile systems, advance intelligence surveillance, support C5ISR and deploy advanced technologies for secure communications in tough environments.

Additionally, Kumaumau will focus on full-spectrum cyber capabilities to defend against emerging digital threats.

About ManTech

The Herndon, Virginia-based company delivers mission and enterprise technologies, including artificial intelligence, full-spectrum cyber capabilities, data analytics, digital engineering and software development to support national and homeland security.