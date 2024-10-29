BAE Systems Demos Satellite M-Code Receiver for Portable Use

BAE Systems has completed tests on the M-Code signal tracking capability of its Global Navigation Satellite System, or GNSS, receiver under a program seeking the application’s integration into a broader array of platforms, including battery-powered handheld devices.

The company said its application specific integrated circuit powered the GNSS receiver to demonstrate its capabilities for the Military GPS User Equipment Increment 2 Miniature Serial Interface program of the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command.

The demonstration is one of the tasks under a $247 million SSC contract that BAE Systems secured in 2020 to support the Increment 2 program for the development of a small-form factor receiver for applications requiring minimal size, weight and power.

Luke Bishop, BAE Systems’ director of navigation and sensor systems, described the demo as a “development milestone” validating the company’s GNSS technology.

“This capability is foundational to powering future generations of assured position, navigation and timing products for the U.S. and its allies,” he said.

The SSC program’s Increment 1 achieved its acquisition baseline program milestone with the completion of a technical requirements verification of the aviation/maritime GPS receiver card in May 2023. Besides L3Harris, Raytheon Technologies and BAE Systems have secured contracts under the program’s first increment.