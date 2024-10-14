Lockheed Skunk Works, Air Force Test System for Real-Time Flight Control Adjustments

Lockheed Martin Skunk Works has conducted in-flight trials of its Smart Adaptive Flight Control Environment system in partnership with the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School.

Using the SAFE system enables real-time changes to flight control behavior, allowing operators to do away with traditional adjustment or improvement processes in between flight tests, Lockheed Martin said Thursday.

SAFE was installed on an X-62A Variable In-flight Simulation Test Aircraft, which supported the development and testing of algorithms with both crewed and uncrewed vehicle designs.

During the test flights, SAFE linked with parameter identification schemes and artificial intelligence and machine learning methodologies to enable a “learn-on-the-fly” capability.

“The SAFE system has the potential to revolutionize flight tests, operational aircraft performance and safety,” said Jeff Hakes, director of revolutionary air vehicles, emerging concepts and technologies at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works.

“Our work advancing state of the art adaptive technologies continues to evolve and deliver more flexible, capable and collaborative capabilities across current and future platforms,” he added.

Lockheed said it will continue simulated and live flight tests of the system to advance the product and ensure it delivers efficiency and safety to customers.