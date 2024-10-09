Lockheed Martin Rolls Out In-House GenAI Platform to US Workforce; Mike Baylor Quoted

Lockheed Martin has deployed to its U.S. workforce the Lockheed Martin Text Navigator, a generative artificial intelligence platform.

Lockheed said Tuesday that the platform was developed by the company’s AI Factory in collaboration with the 1LMX business and digital transformation program.

Also referred to as LMText Navigator, the platform is powered by the NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD AI infrastructure and will be applied in various use cases, including the generation and testing of software code, the extraction of information from product line documentation and the acceleration of post-mission analytics.

Commenting on the deployment of LMText Navigator, Lockheed Martin Vice President and Chief Digital and AI Officer Mike Baylor said, “A fully internal GenAI platform developed by Lockheed Martin accelerates our ability to propel AI-enabled solutions from prototype to production rapidly and at scale, while maintaining data security on premises.”

“This is just one of the many ways we are utilizing AI now to drive innovation for our customers and improve our business operations,” Baylor added.