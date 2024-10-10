Lockheed Martin Opens Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center at Grand Prairie Site

Lockheed Martin‘s Missiles and Fire Control Production Operations team recently held the grand opening of the Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center at the company’s site in Grand Prairie, Texas.

The AMT Center aims to enhance the flexibility of factories and design approaches through the promotion of technology commonality and the acceleration of replication, Lockheed said Tuesday.

To achieve these aims, the center will function as a proving ground for Future Smart Factory elements, where such technologies can be developed, matured and eventually transitioned to Lockheed’s production floors, thereby reducing risk during the rollout of new capabilities. In serving this function, the center will also facilitate standardization and enable to sharing of commonalities, best practices and capabilities.

The center will also function as a training space, where employees can learn how to use the new capabilities being developed. Also to be provided are upskilling opportunities for those working on robotics and automation, data analytics and machine learning / artificial intelligence.

The AMT Center will also work to establish an integrated environment encompassing 1LMX tools. 1LMX is Lockheed’s business and digital transformation program.

Commenting on the opening of the center, Vice President of Production Operations Tom Carrubba said, “I am proud of the team for putting our vision into action. We have created a collaborative workspace to rapidly enhance our current production lines and to utilize our newer advanced manufacturing solutions early in our development programs.”