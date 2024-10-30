Lockheed Martin Completes Acquisition of Terran Orbital

Lockheed Martin has completed its acquisition of Terran Orbital , a spacecraft manufacturer serving the global aerospace and defense markets, and its subsidiary Tyvak International.

Through the acquisition, originally announced in August , Terran Orbital will provide services to Lockheed Martin’s Space business area , including satellite design and production, launch planning, mission operations and in-orbit support to meet the needs of critical space missions, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company announced Wednesday.

Robert Lightfoot , president of Lockheed Martin Space and a Wash100 awardee, said, “The addition of Terran Orbital’s spirit of entrepreneurship to the scale of Lockheed Martin means there is a great deal of opportunity to keep pushing the boundaries of technology and space solutions together.”

Lockheed’s Previous Work with Terran Orbital

Previously, Lockheed Martin collaborated with Terran Orbital on projects including Space Development Agency programs and Lockheed Martin’s technology demonstrations . In October 2023, Terran Orbital received a contract from Lockheed Martin to produce 36 Beta satellite buses for the second phase of the Space Development Agency’s data communications transport layer.

Lightfoot welcomes the partnership with Terran Orbital as the company aims to continue supporting global defense.

“We welcome their ingenuity and dedication to ensuring mission success and we’ve always valued those aspects of our working relationship,” Lightfoot added. “Together, we can deliver our combined innovation and services with a greater sense of urgency to support our customers’ commercial, civil and national security needs.”