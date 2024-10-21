Phoenix Semiconductor Secures Lockheed Investment on Legacy Chips

Phoenix Semiconductor announced that Lockheed Martin Ventures, or LMV, has made a strategic investment in the company and its new technology on remanufacturing legacy chips no longer in production but remain critical for users, including the Department of Defense.

The Austin, Texas-based company, which did not disclose the investment amount, said its patent-pending process enables the rapid manufacturing of replacement chips for the long-cycle market requiring a high parts mix at lower volumes. The original wafers, a fab and new silicon are not required in its process, Phoenix also noted.

Ryan Hatcher, Phoenix Semiconductor founder and CEO, pointed out that its new chip re-creation method frees original equipment manufacturers and defense contractors from a “list of bad options” in the supply chain on chip replacement or continuing production of older designs. “I’m encouraged and optimistic about the market opportunity as well as the runway in front of us, and I’m thankful for LMV’s investment in our vision,” Hatcher added.

Chris Moran, Lockheed Martin Ventures vice president and general manager, said investing in Phoenix highlights the company’s commitment to support the U.S. chip industry’s resilience. “Scaling legacy semiconductors has the potential to improve microelectronics supply chains and strengthen U.S. national security,” he stressed.