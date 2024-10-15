Lockheed Announces ModSTAR Digital Hardware Models Catalog

Lockheed Martin has unveiled a new initiative that aims to accelerate the development of mission-critical technologies. The company said Monday that ModSTAR will build a digital hardware models catalog from different programs.

Lockheed sees ModSTAR as a companion to ARISE, its digital engineering simulation environment launched in 2023. ARISE offers a fully integrated simulation and data analytics suite powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The Bethesda, Maryland-aerospace and defense technology provider recently secured a contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to apply the ARISE method to support the AI Reinforcements program, which aims to improve the speed and predictive performance of baseline Department of Defense system models through modeling, simulations and AI.

Engineers can search from ModSTAR and ARISE for digital models of comparable products that meet specific program requirements and generate a starting program model.

ModSTAR and ARISE are part of Lockheed Martin’s 21st Century Security vision to build an advanced and resilient defense industry through the adoption of new technologies and applying anti-fragility measures.