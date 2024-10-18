LMI Secures Navy Task Order to Deliver NADACS

LMI has received a $42.8 million task order from the U.S. Navy to deliver the Naval Autonomous Data Collection System across four public shipyards.

The deal, part of a $98.4 million contract, will advance the Navy’s performance optimization strategy of enhancing asset visibility, LMI said Thursday, noting that the NADACS deployment would be the biggest within the naval service.

Under the agreement, LMI will provide project management, procurement, installation, configuration, testing and delivery support for implementing the radio frequency identification and mesh network systems. The company will also supply NADACS training materials and develop a sustainment plan for system maintenance efforts.

During the entire deployment process, LMI will ensure that the NADACS will align with the Navy’s digital transformation program.

According to Jonathan Baba, senior vice president of the defense market at LMI, the effort supports the modernization of U.S. shipyards under the Navy’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program.

“This contract will help improve Naval readiness at a time when the operating tempo of our fleets is stressing production, repair and maintenance capacity,” he explained.

LMI worked with the Naval Supply Systems Command for more than five years to develop and improve NADACS capabilities. Hosted in a cloud environment, the system features sensors for data collection and advanced capabilities to process and visualize gathered information.

NADACS can also accelerate the deployment of sensor capabilities to support mission-critical logistics processes.