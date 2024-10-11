in Contract Awards, News

LMI Awarded VA Contract to Support Suicide Prevention Initiative; Zaki Saleh Quoted

Zaki Saleh / LMI
LMI has received a potential $19.6 million contract from the Department of Veterans Affairs to support the Office of Mental Health and Office of Suicide Prevention in enhancing research evaluation and clinical decision-making for veteran suicide prevention.

“We are privileged to support VA in advancing their suicide prevention programs, refining risk identification, and improving the effectiveness of their clinical decision frameworks,” Zaki Saleh, senior vice president of LMI’s health and civilian market, said in a statement Thursday.

LMI will help set national suicide prevention research priorities, assess intervention effectiveness, evaluate programs and maintain databases integrating Oracle Health Millennium data to inform decision-making.

The company will apply its data analytics and human-systems capabilities to aid the VA in making data-driven decisions that better address veterans’ needs.

Written by Kacey Roberts

