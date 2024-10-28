LMI Secures Army Contract for GenAI Capability

Consulting company LMI has booked a contract from the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Data, Engineering and Software to help enhance the Army’s digital capabilities at Impact Level 5.

The company said Thursday it will provide the Army the LIGAR generative artificial intelligence platform, which can help the military service in a variety of tasks, including the streamlining of complex tasks and the location and synthesis of information from various documents.

The project aligns with the Army’s #CalibrateAI initiative. Through the project, LMI will also enable the DASA-DES to lead the digital transformation efforts of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology.

According to Karen Goodson , vice president of the Department of the Army submarket at LMI, LIGER revolutionizes the Department of Defense’s operations by unlocking a more agile and data-centric government.

“By harnessing the power of AI, we’re driving digital transformation efforts while focusing on innovation and modernization at scale for the U.S. Army’s data, engineering, and software capabilities,” added Goodson.