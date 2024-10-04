Lindsey Hill, Emma Ro Take on New Director Roles at cBEYONData

Professional services firm cBEYONData has appointed Lindsey Hill as director of internal operations and Emma Ro as director of client services, enterprise strategy and solutions.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company announced the leadership moves in separate LinkedIn posts published Thursday.

Lindsey Hill

In her new role, Hill will continue to oversee knowledge management and marketing operations with a focus on streamlining processes across departments and improving communication and cross-departmental efficiencies.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she most recently served as head of strategic initiatives at cBEYONData and spent eight years at Alta Via Consulting, where she served as a strategic initiatives coordinator and chief of staff.

Her government career included time as a financial management specialist at the Federal Emergency Management Agency and an accountant at the Defense Finance Accounting Service.

Emma Ro

The newly appointed director of client services most recently served as project manager for the company’s work with the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Cost and Economics.

cBEYONData said Ro’s promotion was “based on her extensive portfolio management and growth experience.”

Prior to cBEYONData, she was resource strategy and management lead at Capgemini, according to her profile on the professional networking site.

Ro spent more than a decade at Calibre Systems, where she served as director of cost, management and information technology and principal analyst.