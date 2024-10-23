LightRidge Solutions Names New Chief Human Resources Officer

LightRidge Solutions has named Nick Weiser as its new chief human resources officer, effective Oct. 7.

Commenting on the appointment, Bill Gattle, CEO of LightRidge, said in a press release Tuesday, “Nick brings solid expertise and a broad background in numerous business areas, including space and air platforms, which aligns well with our portfolio. We look forward to his efforts in furthering LightRidge’s vision for supporting our talented staff and expanding our workforce across the space, air and defense arenas.”

In his new role, Weiser will provide strategic guidance on all aspects of the aerospace and defense company’s HR function and set the direction of the platform for human capital programs. Weiser is also expected to oversee LightRidge’s three business units: Geost, Trident and Ophir. His tasks include driving leadership development, benefits, compensation, performance, legal compliance, and other HR-related policies.

Weiser worked more than five years at L3Harris Technologies before this appointment. His last position was vice president of human resources in the maritime sector. He has a master’s degree in human resources management from Nazareth College and a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the State University of New York at Fredonia.