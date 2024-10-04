Leonardo DRS Opens New Facility at Aberdeen Proving Ground

Leonardo DRS, a provider of advanced defense technologies, held the grand opening of its new facility at the U.S. Army’s Aberdeen Proving Ground in Aberdeen, Maryland. The facility, which features an engineering lab, specialized vehicle integration bays and fully equipped conference rooms for increased connectivity, aims to further enhance collaboration on current and future programs at APG, the company said Tuesday.

William Lynn, CEO of Leonardo DRS, said, “We are proud to open this facility to strengthen our customer support capabilities and highlight our commitment to current and future partnerships across the APG community.”

“We believe that program success is based on listening to and working closely with our customer,” Lynn added. “This facility will bring us closer to APG and provide an accessible and agile environment to support the development, testing and delivery of cutting-edge products for our soldiers.”

Several commands in the APG oversee the development, testing and delivery of capabilities used by soldiers. The commands also work with Leonardo DRS on critical programs such as networked C4ISR systems, electro-optical/infrared targeting sensors, electronic warfare capabilities and vehicle-based force protection systems.

Among the Leonardo DRS programs in partnership with the Army at APG are the Mounted Family of Computer Systems, the Active Protection System for Abrams tanks, and advanced electro-optical/infrared, electronic warfare, and radar programs for U.S. soldiers.

The company has worked with Program Executive Office Command Control and Communications; Program Executive Office, Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors; Combat Capabilities Development Command C5ISR Center; and many others throughout the APG community.