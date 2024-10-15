Leonardo DRS, BlueHalo Conduct New Anti-Drone System Demo

Leonardo DRS and BlueHalo, a company specializing in space, counter-unmanned aircraft systems, autonomous systems, electronic warfare, cyber and artificial intelligence/machine learning, conducted a live-fire demonstration of the new C-UAS Directed Energy Stryker in Socorro, New Mexico, last month.
Leonardo DRS said Monday the C-UAS DE Stryker is intended to enhance the capability to neutralize drones in the Group 1-3 UAS category using multiple kinetic and non-kinetic defeat technologies.
The Stryker’s two primary kinetic effectors are EOS Defense Systems’ USA R400 30mm RWS with Northrop Grumman’s XM914 cannon and BAE Systems’ 2.75” Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System fired from an Arnold Defense launcher. The non-kinetic technologies include BlueHalo’s 26kW LOCUST Laser Weapon System, Titan C-UAS and Titan-SV.
During the two-day demonstration, the Stryker neutralized drones using LOCUST. The test also showed near-simultaneous C-UAS and ground engagements with the laser and a 30mm remote weapon station.
Aaron Hankins, senior vice president and general manager of Leonardo DRS Land Systems, pointed out that the company was able to develop and test the Stryker-based directed energy counter-UAS prototype in just eight months. “Our C-UAS Directed Energy Stryker is a future capability available to warfighters today, and we’re excited to display it during the 2024 AUSA Annual meeting.”
Mary Clum, portfolio president and corporate executive vice president of BlueHalo, said, “[The] LOCUST Laser Weapon System is operationally deployed, proven and trusted. Its modularity and ease of integration across platforms makes it a great fit for the Stryker armored vehicle.”