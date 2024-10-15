Leonardo DRS, BlueHalo Conduct New Anti-Drone System Demo

Leonardo DRS and BlueHalo , a company specializing in space, counter-unmanned aircraft systems, autonomous systems, electronic warfare, cyber and artificial intelligence/machine learning, conducted a live-fire demonstration of the new C-UAS Directed Energy Stryker in Socorro, New Mexico, last month.

Leonardo DRS said Monday the C-UAS DE Stryker is intended to enhance the capability to neutralize drones in the Group 1-3 UAS category using multiple kinetic and non-kinetic defeat technologies.

The Stryker’s two primary kinetic effectors are EOS Defense Systems ’ USA R400 30mm RWS with Northrop Grumman ’s XM914 cannon and BAE Systems ’ 2.75” Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System fired from an Arnold Defense launcher. The non-kinetic technologies include BlueHalo’s 26kW LOCUST Laser Weapon System, Titan C-UAS and Titan-SV.

During the two-day demonstration, the Stryker neutralized drones using LOCUST. The test also showed near-simultaneous C-UAS and ground engagements with the laser and a 30mm remote weapon station.

Aaron Hankins , senior vice president and general manager of Leonardo DRS Land Systems, pointed out that the company was able to develop and test the Stryker-based directed energy counter-UAS prototype in just eight months. “Our C-UAS Directed Energy Stryker is a future capability available to warfighters today, and we’re excited to display it during the 2024 AUSA Annual meeting.”