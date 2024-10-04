in DOD, News

Leidos Small Cruise Missile to Be Tested on AFSOC Aircraft This Fall

Guided flight demonstrations are scheduled this fall for Leidos’ small cruise missile, dubbed “Black Arrow”, after the completion of its carry and store separation testing in an AC-130J aircraft. The forthcoming demos will be conducted from a U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command warplane, Leidos said Thursday.

The company started working on the SCM’s design in 2021, and in 2022, it signed a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Special Operations Command Program Executive Office for Fixed Wing and AFSOC for the Black Arrow project. The agreement’s goal is to develop a low-cost, service-common and mission-adaptable SCM for kinetic and non-kinetic missions.

Leidos is pursuing the SCM’s development through model-based systems engineering, additive manufacturing and optimized artificial intelligence practices.

In addition, the company is utilizing in Black Arrow its experience in the development of the GBU-69 small glide munition and the DARPA X-61 Gremlins, said Mark Miller, Leidos’ senior vice president for missile and aviation solutions. “We have navigated hurdles and made significant investments to integrate on, and test off, the AC-130J, preparing us to proceed with further activities once the CRADA is complete,” he added.

