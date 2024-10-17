Leidos Secures AFRL Contract for Directed Energy Tech Development

Leidos has received a three-year, $13.1 million contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory to advance directed energy physics and high-power electromagnetic materials.

The company said Tuesday the contract, part of the Genesis Chamber program and in support of AFRL’s Directed Energy Directorate, aims to develop directed energy technology for use by military and government agencies.

Leidos will focus on creating new weapon concepts and identifying compact technologies that enable directed energy systems, with the goal of transitioning the innovations to operational use.

Contract work will take place in Virginia, Alabama and California.

