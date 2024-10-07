Leidos Names Jeff Allison as Corporate Pricing VP

Leidos has promoted Jeff Allison to a vice president position responsible for corporate pricing.

Allison, who previously served as the company’s health group pricing director, announced the appointment on Sunday in a LinkedIn post.

The executive has served Leidos for over a decade starting in 2011, when he took on a managerial role tasked with developing pricing and financial strategies to secure government contracts.

Before joining Leidos, Allison spent over four years as a pricing policy analyst senior staff at Lockheed Martin.

In the said role, he developed time and materials, fixed price and cost reimbursable cost estimates following Federal Acquisition Regulations, Cost Accounting Standards and internal policies for new services, competitive opportunities and existing business and provided cost estimates for various General Services Administration schedules.

Prior to serving Lockheed, he was a budget director for the District of Columbia’s Office of the Chief Technology Officer.

Allison also spent time as a business administration manager for the American Cancer Society.

He holds bachelor’s degrees in finance and English language and literature from Virginia Tech.