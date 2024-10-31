Leidos Issues Newest ESG Sustainability Report

Leidos has released its annual sustainability report for calendar year 2023, the 15th entry in the series. The company said Wednesday that the report, prepared in line with the Global Reporting Initiative Standards, tracks the progress made in achieving corporate environmental, social and governance targets.

Scope of the Sustainability Report

The report tackles the three focus areas of Leidos’ ESG efforts, namely the cultivation of inclusivity within the company, the implementation of environmentally sustainable solutions and the promotion of the health and well-being of employees and communities. The report also tackles a number of ESG areas where the company has been successful, including its yearly reduction of scope 1 and 2 emissions since 2010, when tracking began.

Leidos’ Dedication to ESG

Commenting on Leidos’ ESG efforts, CEO Thomas Bell said in a letter accompanying the report that his company is dedicated to improving the sustainability not only of its own operations but also the mission of its customers and the communities where it operates.

“Sustainability principles are embedded throughout Leidos, guiding our programs, strategies and decision-making processes. Our ESG goals reflect this dedication to environmental sustainability, inclusion and promoting healthier lives,” Bell, a 2024 Wash100 awardee, added.

Regarding the report itself, the Leidos chief executive said it highlights his company’s sustainability journey and the progress made along the way, adding, ” I am grateful to our employees, customers, partners and stakeholders who collaborate with us to create smarter solutions every day.”