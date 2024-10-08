Leidos Appoints Leslie Fautsch New Chief Human Resources Officer; Tom Bell Quoted

Leidos has announced the appointment of Leslie Fautsch as its new chief human resources officer. Besides supporting 48,000 employees, Fautsch will be responsible for shaping Leidos’ differentiated workforce strategy, the company said Monday.

Tom Bell, CEO of Leidos, said, “Leslie and our human resources team’s efforts to attract and develop the best of the best people will be crucial as we make Leidos the most awesome place to work in the industry.”

Bell, a 2024 Wash100 awardee, also expressed confidence in Fautsch’s leadership qualities and ability to sharpen the strategic focus to support the goals of the company, employees and customers.

Fautsch has been with Leidos for over a decade. Before taking on the chief HRO role, she had served as senior vice president for HR operations and total rewards.

Leidos’ new chief HRO is a licensed attorney with a Juris Doctor degree from Marquette University.