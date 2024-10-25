Leidos Achieves Key Milestones in DIU EVCaaS Project

The Defense Innovation Unit has issued Leidos a success memorandum in recognition of the company’s having completed key milestones on the Electric Vehicle Charging as a Service prototype effort to benefit the Department of the Air Force.

Electric Vehicle Charging as a Service Project

The goal of the EVCaaS project is to deploy EV charging facilities and power infrastructure at three military facilities, namely Air Force Plant 42, Dover Air Force Base and Fairchild Air Force Base, in order to electrify non-tactical fleet operations there, Leidos said Thursday.

The company is carrying out the work under an other transaction contract DIU issued in 2023. It has managed to complete initial prototype milestones in under a year.

EVCaaS Authorized Vendor

With the issuance of the memorandum, Leidos is now authorized to provide the Department of Defense and the government with EVCaaS capabilities. The company is now cleared to deliver make-ready infrastructure and EV charging facilities, as well as an accompanying EVCaaS business model.

Commenting on the recognition from the DIU, Leidos’ Commercial & International Sector President Vicki Schmanske said, “This achievement underscores our dedication to pioneering sustainable and efficient energy solutions that support the U.S. government’s commitment to a resilient future. We are excited to build on this success and expand our partnership with the DOD to enhance critical infrastructure.”