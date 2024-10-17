in Cybersecurity, News, Technology

Latest Cisco Firewall Release Listed as DODIN Approved Product

Latest Cisco Firewall Release Listed as DODIN Approved Product - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Cisco Firewall Threat Defense version 7.4 has secured a spot on the Department of Defense Information Network’s approved products list.

DoDIN Certification

The firewall’s inclusion on the DODIN APL indicates that it satisfies the Pentagon’s strict security and performance standards and that the product is cleared for deployment within the DOD networks, Cisco said in a Wednesday blog post.

The DoDIN certification is also expected to further improve the Cisco Firewall’s credibility in the public and private sectors.

New Features

Cisco introduced new feature enhancements with version 7.4, headlined by the encrypted visibility engine, which employs machine learning to analyze network traffic and identify potential malware activities. The technology generates a threat score that allows organizations to block suspicious traffic.

The latest release also offers enhanced malware threat detection and mitigation using artificial intelligence and ML capabilities. It supports smooth integration with cloud environments and third-party security tools and platforms for a more cohesive security ecosystem.

According to Cisco, the new firewall build delivers stronger threat detection, improved performance, and streamlined management to ensure that customers’ networks enjoy robust protection against evolving cyberthreats.

