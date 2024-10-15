in Artificial Intelligence, News

L3Harris-Palantir Partnership Demos AI-Powered Target Detection

Photo / L3Harris
Engineers from L3Harris Technologies and Palantir Technologies have optimized edge computing platforms using artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities in support of target detection and delineation advancement efforts.

In a demonstration, L3Harris said Monday the team equipped a fixed-wing aircraft with L3Harris’ WESCAM MX-Series electro-optical/infrared imaging systems and Palantir’s Sensor Inference Platform.

The demo highlighted how the integrated systems, paired with the AI/ML-based platform, streamline decision-making by reducing operator workload and rapidly identifying threats.

SIP is particularly capable of enhancing target detection, situational awareness and cross-domain communication in changing and complex threat environments.

The testing event took place in Loveland, Colorado.

Written by Kacey Roberts

