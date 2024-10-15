L3Harris-Palantir Partnership Demos AI-Powered Target Detection

Engineers from L3Harris Technologies and Palantir Technologies have optimized edge computing platforms using artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities in support of target detection and delineation advancement efforts.

In a demonstration, L3Harris said Monday the team equipped a fixed-wing aircraft with L3Harris’ WESCAM MX-Series electro-optical/infrared imaging systems and Palantir’s Sensor Inference Platform.

The demo highlighted how the integrated systems, paired with the AI/ML-based platform, streamline decision-making by reducing operator workload and rapidly identifying threats.

SIP is particularly capable of enhancing target detection, situational awareness and cross-domain communication in changing and complex threat environments.

The testing event took place in Loveland, Colorado.