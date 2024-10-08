Kratos, Radisys to Collaborate on 5G Non-Terrestrial Network Tech Development; Greg Quiggle Quoted

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions and Radisys have partnered to build cloud-native 5G non-terrestrial network capabilities to deliver 5G mobile broadband connectivity over satellites.

Kratos said Monday the companies will make the 5G-NTN offerings available through its software-defined satellite ground system called Kratos OpenSpace Platform.

“Together, we are building a cloud native end-to-end 5G solution for non-terrestrial networks in the OpenSpace Platform. This new solution will enable open, highly scalable high-performance 5G service delivery through any 5G core network worldwide,” said Greg Quiggle, senior vice president of product management at Kratos.

With the 5G NTN technology, satellites can deliver internet access to almost anywhere in the world.

Under the partnership, the two companies will develop a 5G-NTN base station delivered as cloud-native software.