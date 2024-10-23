Knexus Books DLA Contract for GenAI Services

Knexus has secured a five-year contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for the delivery of generative AI services built on Google Cloud AI models .

The company said on Oct. 16 the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract is intended to boost the agency’s operational efficiency. Knexus will utilize AI, machine learning and data science to develop customized services for specific needs of the DLA.

Knexus was selected after it demonstrated the use of GenAI in building a user-friendly interface that enabled users to ask about current events and their possible impact on the DLA supply chain. The company integrated DLA strategy documents with Google Cloud’s AI models and managed to show how GenAI can enhance supply chain insights.

“Our partnership with Google Cloud has enabled the rapid deployment of transformative AI solutions that address the agency’s critical needs,” said Justin Karneeb , vice president of technical solutions at Knexus. “By leveraging the power of GenAI, we can help DLA streamline processes, improve decision-making, and drive innovation across a wide range of operations.”