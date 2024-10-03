Kepler Partners With NASA Under Space Agreement for Communication Services; Robert Conrad Quoted

Kepler Communications US, a subsidiary of Kepler Communications , is collaborating with NASA to share meaningful examples of fundamental NASA mission use cases.

Through the Space Act Agreement under NASA’s Communications Services Project, Kepler will provide the agency with insight into the company’s space data-relay technologies , the satellite communications company announced Thursday.

Robert Conrad , vice president of business development for Kepler Communications US, said, “The hybrid architecture of our optical pathfinder satellites could provide many space-relay demonstration opportunities for NASA.”

The partnership will provide Kepler with essential feedback as the company looks to unveil its space data relay network. The Kepler network aims to bring clients’ resilient coverage in low-Earth orbit with sub-second end-to-end latency, gigabit throughputs and onboard processing to enable access to space-generated data in near real-time.

“Kepler is well-positioned to support NASA as they explore options to transition to commercially owned and operated communications systems,” Conrad added.

NASA’s CSP plans to deliver operational services to the Near Space Network by 2031.